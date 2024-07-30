Exclusive—Justin Smith: Missouri Conservatives Have a Clear Choice for Attorney General in Trump’s Attorney Will Scharf

Republican attorneys general are critical in the fight against the radical left. We need true conservatives to defeat the abortion industrial complex, the lawlessness plaguing blue cities, and the woke ideology invading our schools.

In the Missouri Attorney General primary election on August 6, Missouri conservatives face a time for choosing: conservative Will Scharf, who is representing President Trump in his most important fights against the Biden administration, or appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey. I have worked to advance conservative values in Missouri for 30 years, and I recently served as then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s chief of staff. Based on issues that matter to conservatives, Will Scharf is the clear choice for Attorney General.

Let’s begin with the fact that President Trump turned to Will Scharf after the Biden Department of Justice and Jack Smith launched their political prosecutions. Scharf became a leader on President Trump’s legal team and took Trump’s case all the way to the Supreme Court, winning in sweeping fashion. That Supreme Court victory has echoed through the rest of the Left’s lawless efforts against President Trump, from the dismissal of the Biden administration’s Florida prosecution to the postponement of the Alvin Bragg proceedings in New York.

President Trump turned to Scharf when it mattered most, and Scharf has come through. That alone should be enough for Missouri conservatives who are looking for a fighter for Attorney General.

And that is before looking at the policy differences between Scharf and Bailey, which make the decision even easier.

Start by comparing the candidates’ pro-life records. As others have noticed, Andrew Bailey keeps rolling over for Planned Parenthood. Bailey prevented Missouri from defunding Planned Parenthood because he failed to properly appeal a case challenging the state legislature’s defunding decision. In another case, Bailey lost $200,000 to Planned Parenthood after filing a brief more than a month late. Bailey even told Planned Parenthood they could keep their child transition documents hidden until after an appeal that could take months or even years.

Will Scharf played an instrumental role in the successful fights to confirm the Supreme Court justices that gave us the majority votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. Scharf also helped write the pro-life state law that virtually eliminated abortions in Missouri before the Dobbs decision. Scharf is the fighter the pro-life movement needs.

Then consider the candidates’ records on crime. Andrew Bailey ended a successful crime-fighting program and then failed to use nearly $1 million to launch a Violent Crimes Task Force. Even though Missouri has the fourth-highest human trafficking rate in America, Bailey eliminated his office’s only position dedicated to fighting human trafficking.

Scharf, on the other hand, is a crime fighter. The Trump administration hired Scharf during the Summer 2020 riots to prosecute violent crime in St. Louis. Scharf led the prosecution of more than 100 federal felony cases and sent violent criminals to prison for hundreds of years. Scharf is the prosecutor Missouri families need.

Finally, look at the candidates’ records on education. Andrew Bailey has taken zero action in lawsuits Schmitt filed to investigate whether school districts reported parents to the FBI as domestic terrorists or used critical race theory in their curriculum. Bailey told a school district he did not want to see DEI surveys that Schmitt had requested. Bailey missed the deadline to appeal the only school mask mandate lawsuit he inherited.

Will Scharf has promised to investigate the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Scharf has a proven record of taking on the state’s education establishment, which he did as Gov. Eric Greitens’ policy director. Scharf is the education reformer Missouri parents need.

Will Scharf has a history of conservative victories, from Supreme Court justice confirmations to a landmark Supreme Court decision for President Trump. Scharf is a champion for the conservative movement who will win for Missouri as its next Attorney General. The choice is clear: Missouri conservatives should follow President Trump’s lead and put their faith in Will Scharf.

Justin Smith is a conservative Missouri attorney who previously served as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt.