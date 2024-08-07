The largest organization of socialists in America cheered Vice President Kamala Harris’s pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate for 2024, saying it showed they and the left “are a force that cannot be ignored.”

“Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that DSA and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored,” Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) boasted on X.

The Uncommitted movement, in which DSA members played crucial roles nationally and in multiple states, pressured the Democratic establishment into choosing a new candidate and backing down from a potential VP with direct ties to the IDF and who would have ferociously supported… — DSA (@DemSocialists) August 6, 2024

“Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and unions to realign the labor movement to support Palestinian liberation,” the group added, in. reference to the pick.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was seen as front runner, but whose selection would have upset progressives, due to his support of Israel.

The socialist organization, who supported far-left Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)’s election, has been protesting against Israel for taking military action against Hamas, after the Palestinian terrorist group conducted an attack on October 7, 2023 that killed about 1,200 in southern Israel, including many women, children, and elderly.

DSA referenced Shapiro, saying the group pressured “the Democratic establishment into choosing a new candidate.” It referenced the “Uncommitted movement,” which was a progressive-backed movement to pressure President Joe Biden into ending support for Israel in the conflict by withholding their votes in 2024.

“The Uncommitted movement, in which DSA members played crucial roles nationally and in multiple states, pressured the Democratic establishment into choosing a new candidate and backing down from a potential VP with direct ties to the IDF and who would have ferociously supported the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” DSA posted.

Finally, the group posted, “Our demands remain the same: Harris must call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and put in place an embargo on all arms to Israel.”

“Democratic Party politics have not changed, but the voices of millions of Americans are now demanding better from the President on Palestine and more. We are raising expectations, and we won’t rest until the genocide is ended and all people can be free,” it said.

