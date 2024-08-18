Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, appeared to aide Harris in her search for Doritos.

In a post on X, Walz shared a video that appeared to show him finding a red bag of nacho cheese Doritos, and handing it over to Harris who was standing in another aisle. Emhoff can be seen holding another bag of chips in the video.

“Every road trip needs a snack break,” Walz wrote in his post on X. “Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris.”

In another video, Harris can be seen standing inside of a Sheetz with her husband before she walks off in search of chips.

“Ah, Dougie, there they are,” Harris can be seen saying in the video as she walks back to her husband. “Thank you.” Emhoff can be seen handing her the bag of Doritos.

“Most normal people don’t make such a big deal about locating a bag of Doritos but congrats on humaning, or something,” author Murtagh wrote in a post on X.

“The only good Doritos are the Spicy Chili (Purple Bag) one,” Isaac Schorr, a writer with Mediaite wrote in a post on X.

Another person pointed out that the chips are 28 percent more expensive than they were under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Do you not realize those cost us 28% more now than they did 4 years ago because of Kamala and Joe?” the person wrote.

In March 2022, the Daily Mail reported that Frito-Lay, which makes Doritos, announced that it was limiting the amount of chips in each bag, noting that “inflation was hitting everyone.”

“We took just a little bit out of the bag so we can give you the same price and you can keep enjoying your chips,” a company representative reportedly told Quartz about the “shrinkflation,” according to the outlet.