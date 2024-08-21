Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder snapped at a reporter at the Democratic National Convention who asked why he did not “properly vet” vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who has been caught in lies about his military record and other things.

The reporter, Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec, posted video of him questioning Holder, who cursed at him and ignored the question, and continued walking away as security personnel tried to interfere with the questioning.

Holder reportedly conducted vetting for Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s vice presidential pick, after Democrats forced President Joe Biden to withdraw from the race.

According to the Associated Press, the process — managed by Holder — took 16 days, and ended with Walz being chosen. Since Walz was selected, he has been plagued by lies he told about his military service, forcing the Harris-Walz campaign to address one of them.

Walz claimed he carried weapons “in war” when he never deployed to a combat zone. The campaign later said he “misspoke.”

He falsely claimed he was a “retired command sergeant major,” when he actually retired at a lower rank, at master sergeant.

He falsely claimed he served 25 years in the military, when he served 24.

He claimed he retired from the military to focus on a run for Congress, but multiple veterans who served with him say he retired to avoid a deployment to Iraq.

He also claimed he conceived his two children through in vitro fertilization treatments (IVF), but the New York Times reported Tuesday it was actually intrauterine insemination (IUI).

