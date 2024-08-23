Donald Trump thanked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Friday after the scion of the legendary family offered him a dynamic-shifting endorsement.

Kennedy stated Friday he is suspending his campaign but not ending it, urging residents of blue states to vote for him but throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump in battleground states.

The distinction is important for Kennedy, whose candidacy was composed of supporters and volunteers from across the political spectrum.

But Kennedy ripped Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, while praising Trump Friday, and for all practical purposes, this is an endorsement, plain and simple.

“We just had a very nice endorsement from RFK Jr., Bobby,” Trump told a cheering crowd during a border security-themed address in Cochise County, Arizona.

BREAKING: Trump thanks RFK Jr. for “big” endorsement. pic.twitter.com/XdEg5sueqs — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 23, 2024

Trump and Kennedy are scheduled to appear together later Friday evening during a blockbuster rally in Glendale, Arizona. Trump teased he would have much more to say then.

“I’ll be talking about that, we’re heading out right after this,” he said, adding “We’re going to be talking about that and a lot of other things too.”

“I just wanna thank everybody, and I wanna thank Bobby, that was very nice,” Trump told the crowd. “He’s a great guy, respected by everybody.”

In his remarks earlier Friday, Kennedy discussed how he could serve in a future Trump administration.