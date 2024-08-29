CNN’s Dana Bash has a chance at “stardom” if she gives Vice President Kamala Harris a “fair but tough interview,” former President Donald Trump said Thursday.

The Harris campaign gave Bash the vice president’s first interview since she joined the 2024 race 39 days ago.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

“Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate.”

“How cool would that be for Dana and CNN??? Trump asked. “This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country.”

Trump also addressed the Harris campaign for organizing the interview to include Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Who's ready for the 2-on-1, softball, pre-taped "interview" tonight? pic.twitter.com/KLpw84r1xI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 29, 2024

Critics claimed Harris only agreed to do her first interview with Walz to reduce the time Harris would have to speak during the one-hour question and answer session with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“Also, the interview should not have Tampon Tim present to help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles, and under no circumstances should the transcript be allowed to be changed in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said.

“Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!!” Trump said.

CNN’s interview will air on CNN at 9 PM EST.