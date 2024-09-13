The Great Lakes Conservative Fund, a super PAC supporting Michigan’s Mike Rogers, on Friday released a multimillion ad campaign boosting Rogers and ripping Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

“China is flooding our streets with fentanyl, buying up our land, stealing Michigan jobs, and politicians are helping them do it,” the narrator in one ad said. “Mike Rogers is an Army veteran, former law enforcement officer, he’ll take on China, and fix our economy. His plan? Cut taxes to bring down gas, grocery, and prescription drug prices, and create good, high-paying jobs.”

“Mike Rogers, the leader Michigan needs,” the narrator concluded in the ad.

Great Lakes Conservative Fund (GLCF) released two ads as part of a nearly $4 million ad buy to boost Rogers’ plan to tackle inflation and attack Slotkin. The conservative super PAC has spent more than $4 million on television and digital advertising during the Michigan primary and has sent roughly half a million text messages and made 70,000 live phone calls to voters in support of Rogers.

“Slotkin claims she will fight for Michigan residents in the U.S. Senate, but her record in Congress shows she can’t be trusted,” GLCF President Jason McBride said in a statement. “Slotkin already betrayed Michigan taxpayers while in Washington and lied about Mike Rogers. How could we possibly trust her in the Senate? We can’t.”

The next ad focuses on ripping Michigan Senate Democrat candidate Elissa Slotkin.

“Yikes, she admitted her reckless spending caused higher prices,” the narrator said, citing Slotkin saying that Congress has gotten used to spending trillions of dollars. “Then she got caught lying about Mike Rogers. Slotkin signed a secret agreement about a Chinese battery factory in Michigan, and then covered it up? Why? She voted to ban gas-powered cars? Slotkin should be fired, not promoted.”

Recent polling by Fabrizio Ward found that Slotkin and Rogers are tied at 43 percent.

“When voters know the truth about Slotkin’s betrayal of the Michigan auto industry, and that Mike Rogers has an undisputed track record of working to stop Chinese threats to our economy, we know that Mike will become Michigan’s next U.S. Senator,” McBride concluded in his statement.