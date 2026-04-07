Angel Reese Unveils Stunning Victoria’s Secret Shoot After Trade Bombshell

If the Atlanta Dream wanted glitz and glamour along with a basketball player, they got it.

The newest member of the WNBA’s Atlanta-based franchise has not only sold out of jerseys for newcomer Angel Reese, but they’re also getting an introduction to her off-court persona as well.

On Tuesday, Reese dropped pics of her new Victoria’s Secret photoshoot while her name was still in the headlines from the trade.

The former LSU Tiger is the face of a new Victoria’s Secret campaign, Season of Strapless, focused on swim and beauty. This will mark the second year in a row that Reese has made an appearance for the notorious lingerie retailer. In October of last year, Reese walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Basketball is gonna stop one day,” Reese told ELLE. “It’s important to have your own narrative and be able to take control of that.”

Of course, at the age of 23, it’s unlikely that basketball is going to “stop” anytime soon.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said after the trade became official. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

Though whenever basketball ends, she has a solid portfolio and relationship with Victoria’s Secret to fall back on.

“As the face of our Summer season, Angel leads with impact across Bombshell Bronze Fine Fragrance, our Summer Swim collection, and the new Invisible by Victoria’s Secret Strapless collection,” said Adam Selman, EVP, Chief Creative Officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co.