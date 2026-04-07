Trump, Iran Agree to Two-Week Ceasefire

President Donald Trump and the Islamic Republic of Iran both announced on Tuesday evening just before the U.S. president’s deadline for a deal that they have agreed to a two-week ceasefire while negotiators finalize a deal between the warring nations.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce that he has agreed to the ceasefire urged by the Pakistani Prime Minister:
The Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed that Iran has also agreed to the two-week ceasefire:
Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire, per CNN, which quoted a White House official. “Israel is part of the two-week ceasefire President Donald Trump announced just an hour and a half before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated military attacks on civilian infrastructure, a senior White House official tells CNN,” CNN reported. “Israel has agreed to also suspend its bombing campaign while negotiations continue, the official said.”
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