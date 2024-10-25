Republicans have taken the lead in cumulative early voting in North Carolina, the latest figures show.

Early voting in North Carolina took off with a bang, and like in Georgia, voters broke records on the first day.

The first day of early voting in North Carolina, which kicked off on October 17, saw 353,166 ballots cast, besting the previous record made in 2020 with 348,559 ballots.

Just a few days in, that figure swelled to over one million. Now, that figure stands at well above two million. Perhaps what is more, Republicans are leading the charge in the crucial swing state. Data from Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser shows Republicans with 789,046 ballots cast, compared to 772,921 for Democrats and 735,117 for other.

Early voting in the state ends Saturday, November 2.

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who observed that Americans are showing up to vote in hard-hit areas — including western North Carolina — in record numbers.

“This week, I was in Michigan, I was in Arizona, I was in North Carolina twice, both visiting the damage as well as doing get-out-the-vote stuff. All of that stuff looked really positive,” he told Breitbart News Saturday.

“I saw the same thing in North Carolina. I was visiting some of the places that the hurricane destroyed. And, you know, I didn’t even want to ask them what they’re doing about voting. And it turns out, Yancy County, where I was, where I saw incredible damage, where FEMA was totally missing. I mean, these people are voting in record numbers,” Trump Jr. explained.

“They lost loved ones. They lost homes, and they’re like, they would crawl through broken glass right now to vote because they understand their government is failing … so people are getting it. We just can’t take anything for granted,” he added.

The latest RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Trump up by 0.8 percent in North Carolina.