Exclusive — Donald Trump Jr.: Americans in Hard-Hit Areas ‘Voting in Record Numbers’

Americans in hard-hit areas, such as western North Carolina, are “voting in record numbers,” Donald Trump Jr. revealed during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, walking through what he is seeing in the Republican Party’s get-out-the-vote efforts across the country.

“This week, I was in Michigan, I was in Arizona, I was in North Carolina twice, both visiting the damage as well as doing get-out-the-vote stuff. All of that stuff looked really positive,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of this election, he said, “It’s about everything. We can’t take anything for granted. Go vote. Vote early. Get in there, bank your vote, and then everyone needs to get everyone else. They’ve got to call their friends. They’ve got to drag them to the voting booths. We’ve got to — we’ve got to overcome whatever nonsense they’re going to play. All of the trends are incredible,” he said, describing the early voting numbers as “insane.”

“They’re great right now, and they’re not even our highest-propensity voters. So it’s not like we’re banking all of our votes early. We just got to get out there and do it. I saw incredible enthusiasm in Arizona. I was out there with Charlie Kirk for Turning Point USA,” he said describing the college kids going out to vote. But, he warned, Republicans cannot get cocky and take anything for granted. However, the enthusiasm is palpable, and he even saw it in areas where people are still recovering from the hurricane.

“I saw the same thing in North Carolina. I was visiting some of the places that the hurricane destroyed. And, you know, I didn’t even want to ask them what they’re doing about voting. And it turns out, Yancy County, where I was, where I saw incredible damage, where FEMA was totally missing. I mean, these people are voting in record numbers,” Trump Jr. revealed.

“They lost loved ones. They lost homes, and they’re like, they would crawl through broken glass right now to vote because they understand their government is failing … so people are getting it. We just can’t take anything for granted,” Trump said, warning Americans against focusing too much on polls, as he believes half are designed to make Republicans feel overconfident, and half are designed to demoralize.

“Either way, we stay home. We can’t do that. We’ve got to get out,” he said, noting that the left’s strategy is not working.

“They tried desperately to hide her [Vice President Kamala Harrs] from the people. They know how bad she is. You saw the lip reading about the conversation between Joe Biden and Barack Obama, like she’s actually worse than him, and that’s true, but it doesn’t matter. They’re — they will do anything and everything. So I will say, you know, to win by one, we’ve got to win by five,” he said, expressing confidence in organizations such as Turning Point USA with get-out-the-vote efforts in key battleground states.

“These things are happening. They’re just not happening in the conventional sense. We’re actually handling it more like a business, more like it should be, not just a bloated bureaucracy. So that’s huge. That’s a great evolution for the movement. … We’ve been able to empower other guys,” he said, touting some of the surrogates Trump has on his side, including Elon Musk, RFK Jr., Sen. JD Vance, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“I always say we basically have to run like you’re the third monkey getting on the ark and it’s starting to rain, Matt. That’s what we have to do, get your vote in — bank that early,” he added.

