A majority of voters are either “dissatisfied” or “angry” about the way things are going in the United States currently, an exit poll from CNN revealed.

The first batch of exit polling released ahead of any polls closing could bode well for former President Donald Trump and poorly for Vice President Kamala Harris, as 72 percent of voters say they are either “dissatisfied” or “angry” about the way things are going in the U.S., with President Joe Biden and Harris at the helm.

For even further perspective, those figures are worse than the RealClearPolitics average showing an average of 69.6 percent saying America is on the wrong track.

More specifically, 43 percent said they are “dissatisfied,” while another 29 percent describe themselves as “angry.” Only 19 percent said they are “satisfied” with the way things are going in the U.S., and an even smaller percentage — seven percent — said they are “enthusiastic” about the way things are going in the country.

Further, CNN exit polling showed that voters still maintain a sense of optimism, as 61 percent said America’s best days are in the future. However, one-third believe those days are in the past.

Additionally, the polling found that most, 58 percent, disapprove of Biden as president, which could serve as another poor sign for Harris-Walz, despite Harris’s attempts to distance herself from the 81 year old. Just 41 percent said they approve of Biden as president.

RELATED — Awkward! Crowd Falls Silent When Kamala Tries to Start a Chant

C-SPAN

Polls begin close in certain Indiana and Kentucky counties at 6:00 p.m., with a handful of other states — Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia — closing at 7:00 p.m. ET, and many others following.