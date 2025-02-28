Trump Levels Zelensky: ‘Don’t Tell Us What We’re Gonna Feel’

President Donald Trump leveled Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a tense exchange in front of the media, reminding Zelensky that he is not in the position to tell America what it is going to feel in relation to their war.

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vice President JD Vance said as Zelensky interrupted him, forcing Vance to up the ante.

Vance told him it is “disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

“Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president,” he said, after which Zelensky asked Vance if he has been to Ukraine and understands the problems they have.

“I know what happens is, you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President. Do you disagree that you’ve had problems bringing people in your military?” he asked, blasting Zelensky for being disrespectful and attacking “the administration that is trying to trying to prevent the destruction of your country.”

Zelensky responded by saying that during war, “everybody has problems.”

“Even you, but you have nice ocean and don’t feel now, but you will feel it in the future,” he said, prompting President Donald Trump to jump in.

“You don’t know that. You don’t know that. Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel,” Trump said.

“Remember this. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel. You — we’re gonna feel very good,” Trump said as Zelensky tried to say that America will feel the “influence.”

“We’re gonna feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position,” Trump continued.

“You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards, but right now … you’re gambling with lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III. You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump said as Zelensky continued to talk.

“And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country, that’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should,” Trump added.

