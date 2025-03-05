Watch Live: Hearing on Facing Rising Antisemitism in America

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on addressing the rise of antisemitism in America on Wednesday, March 5.

Antisemitism incidents have exploded across the country since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

President Donald Trump promised to crack down on antisemitism that ran rampant on college campuses during the Biden administration, and the Department of Education has followed through with investigations into Columbia, Northwestern, Portland State, the University of California Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota announced in February.