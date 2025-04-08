Vice President JD Vance lit up Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after the senator voted against the nomination of Elbridge Colby to serve as Under Secretary of Policy at the Defense Department, describing the move as a grand display of “political pettiness.”

“Mitch’s vote today — like so much of the last few years of his career — is one of the great acts of political pettiness I’ve ever seen,” Vance said, as Colby’s nomination brought out the worst of globalists.

In a statement explaining his vote against President Donald Trump’s choice, McConnell asserted that Colby’s public record “suggests a willingness to discount the complexity of the challenges facing America, the critical value of our allies and partners, and the urgent need to invest in hard power to preserve American primacy.”

“The prioritization that Mr. Colby argues is fresh, new, and urgently needed is, in fact, a return to an Obama-era conception of a la carte geostrategy,” McConnell continued.

“Abandoning Ukraine and Europe and downplaying the Middle East to prioritize the Indo-Pacific is not a clever geopolitical chess move,” the 83-year-old senator warned.

“It is geostrategic self-harm that emboldens our adversaries and drives wedges between America and our allies for them to exploit,” he contended.

Ultimately, he argued that Colby’s nomination “encourages isolationist perversions of peace through strength to continue apace at the highest levels of administration policymaking.”

Notably, McConnell was the only Republican to vote against Colby’s nomination. He is not seeking reelection in 2026.

As Breitbart News extensively detailed, Colby has been a target of globalists.

“Colby, whom globalists have attacked relentlessly, is someone America First movement leaders revere because he is viewed as a reformer heading into the Pentagon to help Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fix the place,” Breitbart News wrote, as top allies continued to rush to his defense from the attacks.

“The DC swamp fears Bridge because they know he’s 100% loyal to my father’s America First foreign policy agenda at the Defense Department,” Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News, warning that the “entire MAGA movement will be watching this vote very closely.”