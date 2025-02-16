Elbridge Colby, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, is the latest target of globalist critics after Trump’s other unconventional nominees like Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Bobby Kennedy Jr. and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard were confirmed last week.

Colby, whom globalists have attacked relentlessly, is someone America First movement leaders revere because he is viewed as a reformer heading into the Pentagon to help Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fix the place.

Several top allies of Trump and America First movement leaders, both inside and outside the U.S. Senate, are rallying to Colby’s side to publicly support his confirmation.

“The DC swamp fears Bridge because they know he’s 100% loyal to my father’s America First foreign policy agenda at the Defense Department,” Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, told Breitbart News on Sunday evening. “The entire MAGA movement will be watching this vote very closely.”

“I have spoken with Bridge and believe he brings a fresh policy perspective to a complex array of threats,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) added. “Most importantly, he has a clear eyed view that we must put America First in all we do. Bridge has my support.”

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) told Breitbart News he looks forward to supporting Colby’s confirmation.

“Elbridge Colby is supremely qualified and will be a much needed voice of reform inside DOD,” Schmitt said. “I’ve had the pleasure to get to know Mr. Colby and he’s rightly focused on the threat that China poses to the United States and his views are in line with President Trump’s. President Trump deserves to have his Defense team in place.”

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) added that anyone who opposes Colby’s confirmation in the Senate is on the opposite side of Trump and the voters who elected him in November.

“The American people overwhelmingly rejected the status quo of America Last globalism by electing Donald Trump,” Banks told Breitbart News. “Under Elbridge Colby, the will of the American people will rightfully be at the center of our defense policy. Opposing Colby is opposing America’s best interests.”

“Elbridge recognizes that American foreign policy has failed spectacularly over the last thirty years and is committed to implementing President Trump’s America First foreign policy,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) added in a statement to Breitbart News on Sunday. “Unfortunately, some out-of-touch politicians want to relive the 1980s and continue to pursue failing and outdated policies and hate the fact that President Trump is nominating people like Elbridge who will loyally fight for his agenda.”

Cliff Sims, the former Deputy Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in Trump’s first term who also worked in Trump’s first White House and remains very close with the current White House, added that this is a clear line in the sand for Trump’s agenda.

“Anyone opposing Bridge is telling their constituents that they’re repudiating President Trump’s entire America First foreign policy agenda,” Sims said. “That’s how well suited he is to help formulate the President’s defense policy and how important it is for him to be confirmed without delay.”

The major MAGA firepower for Colby’s nomination — as evidenced by these above quotes and other Colby cheerleaders out there — signifies just how important this confirmation is to the movement and to the president. It also showcases a much more refined and frankly effective America First movement in Trump’s second term as compared with his first, as Trump’s top allies have learned how to maneuver the levers of official Washington to their liking much better this time around than last time. Having four U.S. senators throw down hard in favor of a pick like this, as well as the president’s son weighing in, signals a much more sophisticated effort than ever seen before in the America First movement when it comes to helping get a nominee who has faced criticism back on track. And this effort seems to be just the beginning: If senators do not get moving on this and soon, it is highly likely more MAGA ammunition is on the way.

At this point, Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) is the only Republican senator on record raising concerns about Colby, telling Jewish Insider this weekend that “there are concerns, there are concerns” with Colby.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who met with Colby recently, described his meeting as “good” even though he said he is “aware” of concerns others have raised with him.

Charlie Kirk, the head of the grassroots conservative group Turning Point, has also pointed out that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) — a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the chairman of the Senate GOP conference — has also had concerns with Colby based on some past statements and writings.

Cotton himself has not said anything publicly, but he has raised concerns with the White House per a source familiar. “Cotton has policy concerns with some of Elbridge Colby’s statements on our policy towards stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,” a source close to Cotton told Breitbart News. “Cotton has and is discussing with the White House.”

While the establishment media covering this confirmation fight — like all the others of Trump nominees — have made it sound like Colby’s nomination is in serious trouble, several Senate sources who spoke with Breitbart News have said it is far from that and that any of these “concerns” are fairly normal procedural and policy items that senators expect they can resolve soon as they get to a confirmation hearing and eventual votes for Colby.