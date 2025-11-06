Tens of thousands of Americans have applied to join the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as “homeland defenders” — the most applications received for any position in the agency’s history.

“The Homeland Defender Campaign has already been a tremendous success and has resonated with the American people,” USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said in a statement: “I’m pleased to announce that in addition to seeing a historic number of applications, we are starting to bring on applicants at a rapid pace.”

Homeland defenders will serve under USCIS and determine whether a foreign national is eligible for immigration benefits, including interviewing them and reviewing their applications.

USCIS officials have said homeland defenders will work to protect the nation’s immigration system from fraud and security threats.

Edlow, in particular, pointed to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) aggressive social media campaign to reach Americans interested in serving as homeland defenders.

“Protect your homeland, defend your culture, become a homeland defender,” one particular ad on DHS’s X account reads. The video campaign has received almost half a million views.

USCIS officials said the agency would soon be onboarding the first round of homeland defenders, including former law enforcement officers and military veterans. Homeland defenders, officials said, could be eligible for up to $50,000 in signing bonuses and student loan repayment, among other perks.

“USCIS is not wasting time; we are committed to implementing President Trump’s priorities,” Edlow said. “These candidates are not just applying for a job — they are applying to guard our values and defend our homeland. I look forward to onboarding many more Homeland Defenders in the coming weeks.”

