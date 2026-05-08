More than one thousand criminals who were released back into the streets on former Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D-NC) watch went on to reoffend, according to an analysis of those released.

Cooper’s administration released roughly 3,500 criminals back onto the streets during the coronavirus pandemic after being sued by the ACLU and the NAACP, which claimed it was cruel to leave inmates detained due to the risk of catching the illness. At the time, Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, President of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, put it this way: “We cannot leave our brothers and sisters who are incarcerated — and who are disproportionately black and brown — to die behind bars during this global emergency.”

Then-Gov. Cooper ultimately signed a settlement, resulting in the release of these criminals.

However, Cooper, now vying for a Senate seat, placed the list of released prisoners sealed under court order. As his Republican challenger Michael Whatley explained to Breitbart News Daily, he sealed it so no one could see it, but assured North Carolinians that no violent criminals were released. The North Carolina legislature has since been able to secure that list, which shows that Cooper did, in fact, lie to his own people. He released murderers and rapists alike, and over 50 of the released criminals were serving life sentences.

Speaking of Cooper, Whatley said, “The fact is that he released 51 people who were serving life sentences at the time. The fact is that he released hundreds of violent criminals, rapists, pedophiles. I mean, it was, it was really a horrific list of people that he released at the time.”

And it gets worse.

Hundreds have gone on to reoffend, as detailed by the New York Post:

At least 3,500 convicts were released as part of a little-known settlement between Cooper’s administration and civil rights groups in February 2021 — and The Post found more than 600 of those later committed serious felonies like homicides, sex offenses, or other violent crimes. .. In all, North Carolina’s Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission found in a 2024 report that the recidivism rate for the 3,500 released as part of the settlement was 48%, higher than the rate for the nearly 13,000 released over the course of fiscal year 2021 (44%).

Eighteen of those released by Cooper have since been charged with murder. Tyrell Brace, for example, was released from prison in 2021 and was arrested and charged with the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson, a father of a young girl, the following year. Prior to the prison stint Cooper released him from, Brace had been booked for numerous other crimes, including assault by strangulation of a pregnant woman.