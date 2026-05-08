A Utah Supreme Court justice resigned from her position amid allegations that she had an affair with a lawyer who was involved in a case regarding Utah redrawing its congressional maps.

In a letter addressed to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R), Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen expressed that it was “with deep sadness” that she was resigning, adding that she was doing it “with profound love and respect” for her colleagues on the Utah Supreme Court.

“It is with deep sadness that I tender my immediate resignation as a Justice of the Utah Supreme Court,” Hagen said. “I do this with profound love and respect for my colleagues on the Court, who are not only brilliant jurists but also dedicated, hard-working public servants. I sincerely regret the disruption my sudden departure will cause the Court and the parties who come before it.”

The announcement of Hagen’s resignation from the state’s high court comes “nearly a month after allegations surfaced” that she and David Reymann — who served as the “former lead attorney for the League of Women Voters” in Utah’s redistricting battle, had “a possible connection,” 2KUTV News reported.

While Hagen has “previously denied a conflict of interest,” and ended up recusing “herself from all cases involving Reymann” in May 2025, the Judicial Conduct Commission was reported to have later “opened an independent investigation” as a result of a complaint that had been filed:

Hagen’s resignation comes nearly a month after allegations surfaced about a possible connection between her and David Reymann, the former lead attorney for the League of Women Voters who had argued that the Republicans’ proposed congressional maps were illegal. Hagen had previously denied a conflict of interest, stating that her last involvement in the redistricting case was in October 2024. In May 2025, she voluntarily recused herself from all cases involving Reymann. In a statement, she pointed out that her recusal was reflected in the Court’s Sept. 15, 2025, opinion in the case.

“For the last three decades, I have worked for earn a reputation for professionalism, fairness, and integrity,” Hagen added. “Throughout my career as a prosecutor and over the last nine years on the bench, I have faithfully upheld my oath to the constitution and the ethical obligations that govern our profession.”

In April, Cox, along with Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz (R) and Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, had “announced an investigation” regarding the allegations Hagen had an affair with Reymann, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.