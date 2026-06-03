The 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Wednesday launched a video campaign highlighting a new generation of Americans who were inspired by September 11th heroes to pursue public service.

As the country approaches the 25th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks the 9/11 Memorial and Museum launched a public service announcement video highlighting a new generation of Americans inspired by 9/11 heroes, including their own parents and loved ones, to pursue public service.

This video campaign seeks to help the 100 million Americans living today that have no living memory of the attacks see the unity, compassion, and service that defined the country’s response to the tragedy.

Michael Bloomberg, the chair of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, said in a written statement:

As our nation approaches the 25th anniversary of one of the darkest days in its 250-year history, we must redouble our efforts to ensure Americans never forget what happened on 9/11 and how we responded. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is dedicated to honoring the lives of those we lost, uplifting the service and sacrifice of our first responders, and educating young people across the country who did not live that tragic day. The Never Forget Fund will support this critical mission for generations to come.

In addition, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum also launched a campaign to support the Never Forgot Fund. The fund will:

Reach a new generation of visitors and learners by opening an exhibition featuring stories of 9/11 inspired service, teach 20 million students, and train 100,000 professionals

Grant expanded access and free programs for students, educators, first responders, veterans, and New Yorkers

Establish a permanent funding source to ensure that 9/11 Memorial and Museum remains a lasting place of learning for generations to come

Beth Hillman, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, believes the work is more important today than it ever was.

“Today, 100 million Americans understand 9/11 as a moment in history — not a lived experience,” Hillman said.

“That’s why the work we do to commemorate, educate, and inspire is more important than ever, and why we must continue to reach new visitors, learners, and supporters with our mission.

“I’m grateful to the 9/11 community members who entrust their stories to us, and to the individuals, companies, and organizations ensuring our promise to never forget does not waver 25 years later.”