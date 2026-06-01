Van Jones: Dems Sticking with Platner Because Collins Won’t Stop ‘Deranged’ Trump

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” network political commentator Van Jones said Democrats were sticking with scandal-ridden Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner because Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) won’t stop “completely deranged” President Donald Trump.

Jones said, “You know, I don’t like this kind of stuff in that, you know, there used to be a time where character mattered a lot more. But where we are now, I remember Bill Clinton. He had a bunch of scandals, and the party said, you know what? We are more concerned about end of Republican rule in DC and they rallied behind Bill Clinton. I think you guys see the same thing in Maine. I think the problem you have now is just that the, the standards have dropped so low, because of Trump’s behavior you got a crazy guy running for the Senate in Texas who’ve been impeached, and then all terrible stuff. So the standards are just falling down through the floorboards. And, I don’t think the Democrats are going to run away from them, but it doesn’t make me very happy.”

He added, “I think at the end of the day, we’re going to stick with this guy. I just I understand what you’re saying, but the reality is the Republican Party has done literally nothing, zero, zilch, nada, nothing as Donald Trump has run all over the place, made billions of dollars, broken every norm, you know, half the time wants to break the law and just seems completely deranged. And Susan Collins has done nothing about it. No Republicans have done anything about it. And, Democrats are going to want to replace her with somebody who will fight.”

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