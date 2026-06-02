Booker: Democrats Will Force Republicans to Vote on Anti-Weaponization Fund

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Democrats will “force” Republicans to vote on President Donald Trump’s anti-weaponization fund.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “When it comes to this fund, is what you heard from the attorney general today. The acting attorney general. Enough?

Booker said, “No. It’s not. How many times have they told us one thing and done another? We’ve seen this administration lie over and over and over again unless we pass legislation stopping this I don’t trust that the Trump administration might not pick this up and change their mind later down the road. And the thought, not only of having this smash and graft sleaze fund, but also having a immunity to any past legitimate crimes that you committed for you or your family is something no American gets. And that too is ridiculous but he’s still trying to defend that.”

Collins said, “So you think that Congress needs to put an amendment on what you’re voting on, what the Senate’s going to be voting on this week? It looks like saying that this fund can’t go forward.”

Booker said, “I think we are going to push that amendment as Democrats force Republicans to vote on it. Who know that this president does things that are corrupt, and that they need to restrain him Will they do that? I don’t know, because this is the president who seems to get away with things because the Republican Party is refusing to check him or to prevent him from doing it.”

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