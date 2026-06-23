America’s 250th: President Trump Previews ‘A Rally to America’ on National Mall Ahead of Great American State Fair

President Donald Trump will be holding a massive “Rally to America” on the National Mall on Wednesday, June 24, kicking off the Great American State Fair in anticipation of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

“Get ready, everybody, because on Wednesday, the 24th coming up… we have the biggest rally we’ve ever had,” President Trump said in a video message ahead of the event.

“It’s going to be on the National Mall. It’s our music, our playlist. We don’t have a lot of people boring you with songs that you don’t want to hear. We have the hottest people, the hottest everything. It’s going to be one of the best rallies we’ve ever done,” Trump said.

The rally kicks off Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

“It’s going to be fantastic. It’s going to be essentially a rally, but we’ll call it a rally to America,” Trump said. “We’re honoring the 250th and it’s going to be something very, very special. You’re going to love it. We’re going to all have a lot of fun together.”

The upcoming Great American State Fair has been described as a “modern-day World’s Fair” celebrating everything that makes America special. It is said to feature 150 exhibits from “all 56 states and territories, businesses, innovators, and civic organizations” and will “showcase the very best of America through state pavilions, industry displays, family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, musical performances, military ensembles, spectacular flyovers, daily cultural programming, and an iconic Ferris wheel on the National Mall,” according to Freedom 250.

There are daily themes, kicking off with Thursday’s titled, “The American Canon: Opening Day.” Friday’s theme is “Land & Prosperity,” followed by “The American Canvas” on Saturday, “Military & Veterans Appreciation Day” on Sunday, “Everyday Health and Well Being (MAHA Monday)” on Monday, “Future of America” on Tuesday, and “Faith, Values, and Inspiration” on Wednesday. Other themes at the fair — which runs through Friday, July 10 — include the “Horsepower of America,” “Heritage & Legacy,” “The Next 250,” and more.

This week officials erected a massive Ferris wheel on the National Mall in anticipation of the event.

“For 16 days, you can take in the view from the top, walk the state pavilions, and experience the best of America at the Great American State Fair,” Freedom 250 previewed, sharing an image of the structure which will stand tall throughout the 16-day event.