As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

In her video to Breitbart News, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reflected on America’s “guiding principles” as it approaches its 250th anniversary.

“Well, there is so much to love about our great country. And think, for 250 years these first principles, these guiding principles—faith, family, freedom, hope, and opportunity—they have served us well,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn touted the United States as the best nation in the world, and her state as the best in the country.

“I am certain that not only is the United States the best country on the face of the earth, Tennessee is the best state in the nation,” she said. “It is that state where you can dream those big dreams, and you can make those dreams come true. That is what we want for our families as we enjoy the freedom and pursue our version of the American dream.”

Washington and the nation are clamoring with anticipation for America’s semiquincentennial, and Blackburn has been a major proponent of the historic milestone.

“Americans will celebrate the 250th birthday of our great nation. With the Golden Age of America upon us, there are so many blessings to cherish and accomplishments to celebrate!” she wrote in a post on X on New Year’s Day.

Events to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary are taking place in the nation’s capital throughout the Summer. On June 14th, President Donald Trump will host the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. The card will feature seven fights, with the main card being a lightweight showdown between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Freedom 250 is also holding the Great American State Fair on the National Mall from June 25 – July 10, featuring a unique event each of the 16 days. The fair will include an 110-foot-tall Ferris wheel, offering a unique perspective of the Mall, and July 4 will of course be an Independence Day celebration.

In August, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will come to Washington for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix around the National Mall.