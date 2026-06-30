Neighbors in San Marcos, California, are fighting to keep their American flags displayed outside their homes after their homeowners association said they had to take them down even as America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday on Saturday.

Community members Chris and Amy Cooke, along with Terri Collins, claimed the HOA, known as the Ambiance Owner’s Association, has been harassing them over the flags since President Donald Trump beat former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and won reelection in 2024, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The trio have also been threatened with $100 fines, and although other neighbors have complied, they have refused to do so.

The Cookes display their flag in honor of Chris’s grandfather, who died fighting in World War II, 10 News reported on Friday.

Although the HOA’s policy states, “Flags, signs or banners within and on common areas and/or extending out and into common areas are prohibited,” Collins said her flag has been flying outside her home for quite some time.

She told the outlet, “We’ve lived here 35 years, it’s been here 35 years,” adding she believes the Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 secures her right to keep the flag on display.

According to Congress.gov, the act “[s]tates that a condominium association, cooperative association, or residential real estate management association may not adopt or enforce any policy, or enter into any agreement, that would restrict or prevent an association member from displaying the U.S. flag on residential property within the association with respect to which such member has a separate ownership interest or a right to exclusive possession or use.”

However, the Post article said HOAs are allowed to regulate how flags are displayed in those areas.

Images show the neighbors standing in front of their homes with their American flags on full display:

According to the Post, the HOA claimed in a letter prior to the 2024 election that “[o]nce the members allow use of a common property by an owner to express what is essentially a political or affiliative view in a flag, other owners will want to do the same and the common area will degrade.”

The Cookes have displayed their flag outside their residence for 20 years, and Amy said, “We are outraged. If you want to fly your flag fly it. This is America. We are the land of the free and home of the brave. This is crazy.”

Collins claimed most of the board members are not “pro-American,” adding she will continue to fly her flag, telling 10 News, “I’m not gonna be bullied by them.”

The neighbors are set to attend hearings with the board regarding the situation.