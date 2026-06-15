President Donald Trump on Monday announced the “largest fireworks show in history,” which will take place in Washington, DC, on July 4th in celebration of America’s semiquincentennial.

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,'” Trump said, previewing the massive event, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The “HUGE” celebration, Trump said, will “honor our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs.”

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“With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” Trump said, describing the ensemble as the “largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History.”

Trump also previewed flyovers and airshows featuring “Top Military Pilots and Equipment.” Further, the commander in chief said he will deliver keynote remarks. The tribute will conclude with a massive fireworks display unlike any other.

The president added, “To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital,” Trump said. “Do not miss it. See you on JULY 4th in Washington, D.C.”

The historic celebration in the nation’s capital follows Trump’s efforts to make D.C. both safe and beautiful again, restoring monuments and fountains and cracking down on crime. The redone Reflecting Pool has even stopped critics in their tracks, as they are forced to acknowledge the stunning upgrades.

The massive celebration also follows other celebratory events leading up to the big day, including the “Rededicate 250” celebration last month, which featured praise and worship to God, the UFC Freedom 250 event which took place Sunday, and the upcoming Great American State Fair.