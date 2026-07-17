Markwayne Mullin Announces DHS Investigation Searching for Illegal Aliens in Election Records

WASHINGTON—Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced his department will conduct an investigation before and after the midterms into election records in search of illegal aliens.

Mullin detailed the plan on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump said previously classified documents show major election vulnerabilities, and that a DHS investigation showed north of 250,000 noncitizens are registered to vote in federal elections.

He noted that the DHS security team and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are releasing an “updated election infrastructure plan” within 30 days.

“From us, if [states] participate in the SAVE program, we’ll provide the resources and training to support state election integrity,” Mullin said. “We’re not trying to change the outcome; we’re trying to make sure that American people can trust our voting system.”

Mullin then noted that DHS will be scouring election records in search of illegal aliens, deceased people who somehow cast a vote, and those who are otherwise ineligible to cast a ballot.

“Real ID does not prove citizenship and does not give you the right to vote. You must be a U.S. citizen, and you must be eligible to vote,” Mullin said.

“Before and after the election, we will scrub all election records looking for illegal aliens and those who are ineligible to vote, including those that somehow voted yet they were deceased,” he added.

Mullin added that illegals who tried to vote and those who attempted to illegally vote for someone else will be charged.

“If you’re illegal and attempted to vote, or you tried to vote illegally for someone else, we will find you, and we will charge you,” he said. “Illegal voter registration and illegal voting both carry penalties up to five years in prison, and up to $250,000 in fines.”

“We will pursue maximum pressure on this. To let you know, we will be proactively looking at early voting, and then after, post-election, we will continue to scrub all those that did vote,” the secretary added.

Mullin said that if states do not work with DHS on this matter, then DHS will go through the public data.

“Those states that don’t participate with us, they have public records of those that voted, which is where we found the 250,000 from the four states that don’t participate with us; we will go through those records one by one, and we will pursue everybody,” Mullin said.