Trump Suggests Republicans ‘Add Iran to the Russian Sanctions Bill’

President Donald Trump suggested that Republicans “add Iran to the Russian Sanctions Bill,” noting that it is what the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “wanted to do.”

“Republicans should add Iran to the Russian Sanctions Bill,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “That’s what Lindsey wanted to do, and it was going to happen. IMPORTANT!!!”

In April 2025, Graham introduced the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, which has received “recent momentum after having been stalled in Congress,” the Hill reported.

Trump’s call to add Iran to the sanctions bill comes as the United States has “resumed its conflict with Iran with a series of attacks and an end to negotiations to end the conflict,” according to the outlet:

The Trump administration has, for over a week, resumed its conflict with Iran with a series of attacks and an end to negotiations to end the conflict that started with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. The U.S. military launched retaliatory attacks Saturday in response to Iranian strikes that saw two service members killed in Jordan. Trump has called these deaths “a very sad thing.”

Several lawmakers such as Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Tim Scott (R-SC) expressed that Trump was “right” and noted that “Iran and Russia pose grave threats to America” and America’s allies.

“President Trump is right — Iran, as well as Russia, must pay more for their attacks on the civilized world,” Cotton said in a post on X. “Tomorrow, I’ll introduce legislation that permanently extends the Iran Sanctions Act.”

“Iran and Russia pose grave threats to America and our allies,” Scott wrote in a post on X. “Their malign cooperation makes both more dangerous. My bipartisan Solidify Iran Sanctions Act would make sanctions on Iran permanent and give President Trump the tools to hold Iran accountable.”