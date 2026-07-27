A majority of general election voters support the SAVE America Act, which would require an individual to show an ID before voting in federal elections, a Tea Party Patriots Action survey exclusively obtained by Breitbart News revealed.

The survey was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates and showcased broad support for the legislation, despite the establishment media and the Democratic Party’s narrative that election security is not something Americans care about.

Quite the contrary. The vast majority, 82 percent, agree with the basic premise that only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in elections for the president, senators, and congressmen.

The survey also found over three-quarters agreeing that “proof of United States citizenship should be required to register to vote in American elections.” What is more, there is broad support across the political aisle. Ninety-four percent of Republicans agree, as do 73 percent of independents and 68 percent of Democrats.

Further, 66 percent reject the claims that requiring a voter ID would prevent some Americans from voting because obtaining one is too difficult. Only 29 percent consider the requirement an “unfair barrier.”

General election voters were also presented with the reality of the SAVE America Act and what it would do. “It requires proof of citizenship to register to vote, it requires photo identification when voting, it fixes problems in current law that allow people to register to vote without proving citizenship, and it requires states to check their voter rolls against federal government records to identify noncitizens who may be registered,” the pollster said, noting it has already passed the Senate. When asked if the Senate should continue to work to pass the bill before the midterms or forget about it this year, most, 55.5 percent, said they should continue to work to pass it this year before elections. Only 34.1 percent said they should give up on it this year.

Further, the survey noted the concern highlighted by Democrats, some of whom assert that requiring an ID would place an unfair burden on married women, whose name may differ from the one on her birth certificate.

“As currently written, a woman in that situation can simply sign a short statement affirming that the name on her document is her previous name, rather than having to produce that extra paperwork,” the question explains, then asking if proof of citizenship to vote is an unfair barrier, in that light.

Still, 62 percent said it stands as a reasonable requirement.

The survey was taken July 22 among 1,000 general election voters.

“The SAVE America Act is rightfully at the top of President Trump’s domestic agenda,” Tea Party Patriots Action Chairman Jenny Beth Martin said in a statement. “Our poll shows that an overwhelming majority of American voters – including a strong majority of Democrats – support proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote and showing voter ID when casting a ballot.”

President Donald Trump has continued to call on lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, particularly after the Supreme Court’s mail-in ballot ruling.

“Because of the mail-in ballot ruling — which was a little bit surprising, gives people more time to vote illegally — the SAVE Act is even more important. … You have to be a citizen of our country, okay, you have to show you’re a citizen of our country, called citizenship,” he said earlier this month. “Voter ID by photo, photo voter ID, and no mail-in ballots — unless you’re in the military, disabled, you’re ill, or you’re away even on a vacation, we’re being very open about it. It’s pretty easy, and we’ll have honest elections.”

During his address from the White House last week detailing election vulnerabilities, Trump said the only reason one would not want to pass the SAVE America Act is if “you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way.”

“This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo voter ID,” he added. “How simple is that? Could I have your photo, please? Photo voter ID. All voters must provide proof of citizenship.”