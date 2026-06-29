President Donald Trump explained that passing the SAVE America Act is “even more important” after the Supreme Court ruled that states that have laws allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after election day are not violating federal law.

After the president signed executive orders, Townhall reporter Cameron Arcand asked him what he thought about the Supreme Court’s ruling, and “what comes next for the SAVE Act.” Trump described the ruling as “detrimental to honest elections,” and also stated it “gives people more time to vote illegally.”

“Mr. President, what do you make of the Supreme Court ruling today, in regards to the mail-in ballots, and what comes next for the SAVE Act after today’s ruling?” Arcand asked.

“Because of the mail-in ballot ruling — which was a little bit surprising, gives people more time to vote illegally — the SAVE Act is even more important. …You have to be a citizen of our country, okay, you have to show you’re a citizen of our country, called citizenship.” Trump answered. “Voter ID by photo, photo voter ID, and no mail-in ballots — unless you’re in the military, disabled, you’re ill, or you’re away even on a vacation, we’re being very open about it. It’s pretty easy, and we’ll have honest elections.”

“The ruling, which a lot of people were waiting for, that was a ruling that was — I think it was very detrimental to honest elections,” Trump continued. “But it is what it is.”

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that the Supreme Court “issued a 5-4 ruling that permits states to count mail-in ballots — sent on or before election day.”

Binder noted:

On Monday, SCOTUS issued a 5-4 ruling that permits states to count mail-in ballots — sent on or before election day — that are received by state election officials after election day. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority’s opinion, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts as well as Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Two principles are important here. First, post-election day receipt, considered on its own, does not conflict with the election-day statutes,” the Court writes.

Trump’s comment about how the SAVE America Act is even more important in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling comes several days after he stated he was canceling a signing ceremony for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act.