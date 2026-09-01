The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are “on the rise” in the Democrat Party, Eric Conroy, Republican candidate for Congress in Ohio’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the biggest hurdle Republicans have to overcome to win the seat, Conroy said it comes down to turnout.

“Right now, it’s a plus three [Republican advantage] is what we’re what we’re calling it. Like the big hurdle right now is just turnout. Right, we need to get everyone motivated to turn out. And you know, in my opinion, these these are not just another midterms,” he said, explaining that the fight is about defeating the rise of socialism in America.

“This is a fight for the heart and soul of this country. We’ve got the DSA and the left on the rise in the Democratic Party, and that definitely doesn’t reflect Southwest Cincinnati values, Southwest Ohio values, but it also doesn’t reflect American values. And here in Ohio, we have a governor on the ballot and a senator on the ballot, and we think we’re going to have the turnout that we need to flip this seat,” he said, speaking of incumbent Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH).

“Greg’s only been there for two terms. This is his second term. He took over from longtime Congressman Steve Chabot in the area, who was there for a couple decades. This has historically been a red district for decades prior to two terms ago,” he said, describing Landsman as a “typical Democrat wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“This is a guy who comes home and pretends to be a Midwesterner as he goes back to D.C. and votes as a radical leftist. This is a guy who voted for the largest tax increase in American history,” he said. “He believes in open borders. He believes in sex changes for kids, and he believes in men in women’s sports.”

The congressional hopeful continued, “This simply does not reflect the values here of Southwest Ohio. It’s time to get back to some common sense, and particularly some common sense conservative values, which is what people really, really value here.”

Conroy said that his opponent has supported “every crazy left idea.”

“This is a California congressman taking up a Southwest Ohio seat. This is a spawn of Nancy Pelosi. He was pretty much a tutelage under Nancy Pelosi back in the day,” he said, warning that the Democrat “voted for defunding the police here on Cincinnati City Council… So it’s a lot of the same story, different office with him as a career politician,” he said, differentiating himself by pointing to his background serving 14 years in the Air Force and the CIA.

“I think I’ve just really dedicated my life to service, and I look forward to continuing that life of service by serving this community in D.C. and bringing some common sense back to Southwest Ohio,” he added.

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