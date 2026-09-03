Democrat Vicente Gonzalez Bought Loads of Tesla Stock While Bashing Elon Musk

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) spent months attacking Tesla chief Elon Musk but then turning around and investing in Tesla stock when its share prices fell.

Gonzalez has been blasting Musk for more than a year, at least as far back as February of 2025 when he ripped the businessman for his “incredibly concerning” efforts to cut government spending with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Tesla stock crashed by almost half between January and April of that year as Democrats continued applying political pressure on the electric car company in response to Musk’s cooperation with President Donald Trump and his administration’s cost-cutting efforts.

But even as he continued to indulge the Democrats’ anti-Musk campaign, Gonzalez was quietly on a Tesla stock buying spree and purchased about $65,000 of Tesla stock on March 4. And by March 12, Gonzalez purchased as much as $100,000 more in Tesla stock.

Gonzalez was also ecstatic when Musk and Trump had a very public fallout early this year, and he previously celebrated Musk’s fall from grace after the Tesla boss publicly supported Gonzalez’s opponent, Mayra Flores, in 2022.

Tesla is not the only stock Gonzalez made out on after participating in attacks ahead of prices plummeting. Gonzalez also took advantage of the dip in Apple stock after he attacked Trump for his “Liberation Day” tariff policies. At the time, the Texas Democrat called Trump’s economic plans “disastrous” and “chaos” and accused Trump of forcing higher prices on Americans.

But at the same time he was plying the Democrat line on the economy, he was buying upwards to $250,000 in Apple stock as prices tumbled. Gonzalez sold off his Apple stock and made a killing after the stock began rising again.

Gonzalez is now running for re-election in the 2026 midterms after winning his bid to remain the district’s nominee earlier this year.

He will face Republican Eric Flores in the general in November.

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