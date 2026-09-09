Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that he has “no plans” to run for president in 2028, telling a Colombian broadcaster he remains focused on his current posts, even as he declined to rule out a future bid.

Rubio addressed the 2028 question during an interview with RCN and NTN24 in Colombia, where an anchor asked whether he was speaking to one of the strongest candidates for the next presidential race. The secretary of state deflected the premise and pointed to his workload.

“But I’m not a candidate for anything right now, and I’m 100% focused on my job, and I have to be because I have two jobs,” Rubio said, noting he serves as both secretary of state and national security adviser.

Pressed on whether the dream of the presidency was still there, Rubio left the door slightly open.

“Well, I don’t know what the future holds, but I have no plans at this time,” he said. “I’m 100% focused on my jobs.”

Privately, Rubio has told at least one person in recent months that he does not plan to run in 2028, according to NBC News reporters, who cited a person familiar with his thinking.

The Tuesday remarks track with what the former Florida senator has said on the record before. Rubio said in May that he would be the first person to sign up and support Vice President JD Vance should Vance seek the nomination, calling him a “very good friend” and a “phenomenal candidate.”

“I want to be the secretary of state, and I’ll worry about the future in the future,” Rubio said at the time.

Trump told donors during a private Oval Office conversation that he wants Vance to win in 2028, the Washington Post reported, quoting him as saying, “We need to elect JD.”

The comments come as Rubio, 55, skips this week’s Republican midterm convention in Dallas, where Vance and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are slated to speak. Rubio instead departed on a diplomatic swing through Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. One former Rubio aide told the Washington Examiner the secretary may view 2028 as unwinnable for Republicans regardless of the field.

“That has nothing to do with Trump or polls or popularity now,” the former aide said. “It is all a cyclical thing.”