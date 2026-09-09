President Donald Trump laid out the Republican Party’s vision Wednesday, calling for strong borders, low taxes, “no crime,” and American energy dominance.

During an address at the GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas, Trump outlined a Republican agenda centered on strong borders, low taxes, reducing crime, American energy dominance, and support for the military, veterans, and law enforcement.

“Together, we’re going to continue to have — we have the strongest borders now in the history of our country. We’ve never had anything. We have to have strong borders. We have to continue low taxes. I gave you the biggest tax decrease in the history of our country and no crime. We want no crime,” Trump said. “We don’t want crime. We’ll have American energy independence, something you know a lot about in Texas. And even, we will have energy dominance.”

Trump also pledged to support the military, veterans, and law enforcement before vowing to defeat communism in America.

“We will stand with our heroes in the military, our veterans. We love our veterans, and we take care of our veterans — 94 percent — and our great police and law enforcement. We love our police and law enforcement,” Trump continued.

“And above all, and I think it’s so important because there is a crazy little sick cloud over our country — I really believe it’s not going anywhere — but we have to make sure because we will defeat communism in America and vote for American freedom. We will just vote very simply for American freedom.”