Exclusive — Republicans Mark One Year Since Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: His ‘Legacy Has Just Begun’

Republican Study Committee members are commemorating the first anniversary of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, reflecting on his influence on young Americans, the conservative movement, political debate, and faith one year after his death.

Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old husband and father of two was addressing an audience of roughly 3,000 people and discussing gun violence with a student when a single shot rang out. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) described the killing as a targeted political assassination.

RSC Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) said:

“It is hard to believe a year has passed since we lost Charlie Kirk to a horrific act of political violence, a loss that is still felt deeply by everyone who knew him and by so many across this country. Charlie’s passion for engaging young people, defending American exceptionalism, and inspiring the next generation to love this country never wavered, even in the face of hostility. Political violence has no place in America, and Charlie’s death demands that we recommit ourselves to the kind of open, honest debate he championed.”

“As we mark this anniversary, I continue to pray for the Kirk family as they carry on without their husband and father,” Pfluger said. “Charlie Kirk’s legacy is immeasurable. He was a conservative titan and a man of deep faith, and Republicans are committed to honoring his memory by carrying the torch for the work he cared so deeply about.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said:

“A year ago today, political violence took the life of a great man, Charlie Kirk. A loving father and husband, conservative warrior, and man of deep faith, Charlie inspired millions of young Americans to think for themselves. While we are still grieving his tremendous loss and demanding justice for his murder, the movement Charlie built and energized continues to grow and carry on his legacy. We honor Charlie every day by standing strong in our faith, rejecting political violence, and refusing to be intimidated into silence. May God bless Charlie’s widow Erika, his beautiful family, his memory, and his lasting legacy.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) reflected on Kirk’s personal impact on her life:

“Charlie changed the trajectory of my life with a single phone call, but I would come to watch him change the trajectory of an entire generation. I saw him go from speaking to rooms of a few hundred people to building a movement of millions, never wavering from his belief that America’s young people would ultimately be the ones to save this country.”

Luna continued, “A year after his death, I believe that more strongly than ever. Charlie awakened millions, and his life’s work now lives in an entire generation he taught to refuse complacency. His legacy has just begun.”

RSC Budget and Spending Task Force Chair Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) shared a personal memory involving her son:

“What a painful first anniversary we will endure on Thursday as we mark a year since our friend, Charlie Kirk, an inspiring young man who loved our nation, and a leader for so many other young Americans, was stolen from us by pure evil that lives amongst us. I remember my son saving his allowance for months to be able to attend a Turning Point USA convention to hear from Charlie and the many conservative leaders he brought together to remind us we live in the most incredible nation on earth and we must defend her because America is the best hope for all of mankind.”

“Charlie led with compassion, enthusiasm, knowledge, and an earnest dedication to help younger Americans become a generation of leaders who would work to preserve American traditions, values, and the God-given rights that empower us to be the leading nation among all others. We miss Charlie dearly and continue to pray for his family and Turning Point USA,” Van Duyne said.

RSC Emerging Technology Task Force Chair Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) said:

“Charlie Kirk embodied the spirit of a true American patriot. He built his career on asking the hard questions others were too afraid to raise, and in doing so, he inspired a generation of young Americans to engage in the political process rather than tune it out. Charlie’s legacy is a challenge to all of us: to debate with courage, to listen even when it’s uncomfortable, and to never let fear silence honest conversation. My prayers are with his wife, children, family, and all those who knew and loved him. Charlie’s legacy will never be forgotten.”

RSC Article One Task Force Chair Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said:

“One year ago, America lost one of the most important voices of a generation. Charlie Kirk spent his life teaching young people that faith, truth, and honest debate are stronger than anger and division. He personified the highest virtues of our American character as a devoted Christian, loving father, and a bridge builder I was proud to call a friend. Charlie was a statesman who taught his followers how to be better people.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) reflected on Kirk’s faith:

“Charlie Kirk was a bright light in a very dark world. He has been gone for a year now, and while we all wish he were still here, his message lives on and his influence is still felt. When I think of Charlie, I’m reminded of the gospel song ‘Is He Worthy?’ and the words, ‘But do you know that all the dark won’t stop the light from getting through? We do.’ Charlie understood that the light of Christ can overcome any darkness, and he dedicated his life to sharing that light with others. One year later, that light continues to shine.”

In the year since Kirk’s death, his widow, Erika Kirk, became CEO and chair of Turning Point USA as the organization received an outpouring of support from Kirk’s supporters.

Turning Point USA is returning to Utah Valley University on Thursday for a “Freedom Built to Last” memorial marking one year since Kirk’s assassination. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the UCCU Center on the university’s campus and will be livestreamed on Turning Point USA’s social media pages and Breitbart News’ website.