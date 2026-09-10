Team Trump is celebrating getting an astounding 34 million impressions on TikTok livestream during the first night of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, which peaked during President Donald Trump’s address.

The Republicans’ historic – and unconventional (no pun intended) – midterm convention kicked off Wednesday, September 9, and garnered significant attention on social media, reaching over 34 million impressions on its TikTok stream alone, Breitbart News exclusively learned. Additionally, the RNC garnered tens of millions of impressions on other social media platforms, including views on X and Facebook.

“No one knows how to energize or engage our voters quite like President Trump,” Alex Bruesewitz, adviser to President Trump, said in a statement to Breitbart News. “He is a ratings machine.”

Trump spoke at the convention Wednesday evening after directing at least $47 million in advertising through a new super PAC to support Republicans in the swiftly approaching midterm elections.

During the keynote address, President Trump laid out two paths for America ahead of the midterms: One involves the continuation of the MAGA agenda with Republicans retaining majorities in the House and Senate, and a more dire path, with Democrats standing in the way as obstructionists. Trump described the election as “one of the most important elections in our country’s history.”

“Your vote will decide whether our country stumbles at the starting gate of the next 250 years or surges forward and never ever looks back,” the commander-in-chief warned.

“We hand America’s future to the radical left Democrats, and our nation will spend the next decade just getting back on its feet. It will be a tragedy. Vote Republican, and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come. There’ll be nothing like it,” Trump said.

On Thursday Trump described the first day of the midterm convention as a “major, sold-out hit, far bigger, better, and more important than anyone thought possible.”

“It was really something, streaming all over the place, and really big numbers, despite going up against the NFL,” Trump said, noting that the numbers still managed to beat the opening night of the NFL’s regular season.

Trump added, “The Arena, which was really nice, beat its own attendance records. The place was packed! There were thousands of people outside who couldn’t get in. Screens were provided. I guess people LOVE TRUMP POLITICS! I’ll be there again tonight to close out the show. Exciting ‘Stuff!’ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Thursday’s remarks will include words from Vice President JD Vance, with President Trump delivering the closing remarks for the two-day event.