Support for Charlie Kirk Floods Social Media on One-Year Anniversary of His Assassination

Social media was flooded Thursday with a continuous outpouring of support for Turning Point USA founder and conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

Thursday marks one year since Charlie Kirk was horrifically assassinated while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University.

“One year ago, we tragically lost a fearless patriot. A champion for freedom and for our country,” the White House wrote on X, sharing a powerful tribute video in its post.

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“Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history. His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten,” the White House added.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared, “I will never forget seeing President Trump’s absolutely devastated reaction when learning the news of his murder while sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.”

“It’s still so hard to believe Charlie is actually gone,” she added. “In his memory, may we recommit ourselves as conservatives to respectfully speaking the truth, especially with those whom we strongly disagree.”

“Rest in Peace, Charlie. You are deeply missed here on Earth, but we know you are in Heaven. May God continue to bless Charlie’s parents, @MrsErikaKirk, and their beautiful babies,” Leavitt concluded in her post.

Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer also took to X, sharing images of a statue depicting Kirk, sculpted by Quintin McCann and recently installed at Turning Point Headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We can’t thank Quintin enough for his talent and working with Erika and the Turning Point family to get details so spot on,” Bowyer said. “We are blessed to be able to unveil and take a moment of prayer to remember Charlie this morning.”

“We miss you CK. May your faith and love of country multiply,” he added. “Please pray for Erika, his children, his parents and immediate family today.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), meanwhile, wrote, “One year later, I still miss my friend Charlie. He loved God, loved America, and believed the next generation could be called to faith, freedom, and the Constitution.”

“‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ Together, we will carry that cause forward,” Cruz added.

“This is how I remember Charlie, and always will,” former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton said, sharing a video of himself with Kirk at a book signing.

“He’d lost his voice and asked me to speak for him at some California events,” Hilton explained. “It was so incredible to see the effect he had on people. His smile and the light in his eyes.”

“He was with me on day 1, and I know he’s with me now. He always said he had ‘a heart for California’ and wanted so much to see us win and turn our beautiful state around,” Hilton added. “We will, Charlie. We will.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Kirk as “a convinced Christian, a husband, a father, a young man capable of speaking to an entire generation without ever shying away from debate, even with those who thought differently.”

“He was assassinated precisely while exercising that freedom,” Meloni continued. “One year later, the best way to remember him is to not let the hatred that tried to silence him prevail.”

“To continue believing that ideas are confronted with other ideas, that dissent is not an enemy to be eliminated, and that faith can be lived without fear and without shame,” she added. “Charlie Kirk is no longer here. But what he lived for continues to speak. And it deserves to be remembered.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote, “Charlie’s life was defined by conviction, courage, and an abiding love of country. He inspired a generation of Americans to engage in the work of preserving our nation’s founding principles of faith and freedom.”

“May we honor Charlie’s memory by carrying forward the causes to which he devoted his life,” Bessent added.

Thomas Hern — co-founder and partner of H&F Strategies and former National Field Director for Turning Point USA — said, “If you believed in Charlie Kirk’s vision before it became a reality, he remembered you. He looked out for you.”

“When I was helping organize a conference in D.C. for a client and the budget was tight, Charlie waived his speaking fee and flew out to keynote it himself. That’s just the type of thing Charlie did for his friends,” Hern recalled.

“After the conference wrapped, we did what we loved most. We found the Kavanaugh protests, walked straight into the crowd, and spent the night debating liberals who were sure they already knew everything. An evening I’ll never forget,” he added.

“That was our thing,” Hern said. “In TPUSA’s early days, Charlie and I bonded over our love for getting in the thick of it and debating the left.”

Hern went on to say that Kirk “never” forgot about “the people who supported him early on” and “kept showing up for the ones who had shown up for him when nobody else was watching.”

He concluded his post, writing, “The country will remember the movement he built. His speeches and his debates. I’ll remember the guy who flew across the country for no fee and always had my back. Rest easy, Charlie. We miss you.”

“I miss him so much,” former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote, sharing a photo of himself with Kirk.

“Today marks one year since the horrific murder of my friend Charlie Kirk,” Nigel Farage — leader of Britain’s Reform UK party — said. “It is a painful reminder of the consequences of political violence.”

“Charlie loved Britain,” Farage continued. “He visited many times, and always spoke fondly of what he believed was a once great nation that could become great again.”

“He was such a remarkable advocate for free speech, his Christian faith, and for Western civilization,” he added. “He made a long-lasting impact on America and the world in such a short time. He was truly an extraordinary man, and we were all blessed to know him.”

“My thoughts today are with Erika, Charlie’s family, friends, and all those who continue to mourn his loss,” Farage concluded in his post.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote, “Today, we remember @charliekirk11 — a father, a husband, and a servant of Christ, who quite literally changed the world.”

“I have seen countless videos across social media of young people turning to Christ and finding hope in a dark and hopeless world, citing Charlie Kirk as the reason they opened their Bibles,” McEnany said.

“Charlie was Google’s top search trend in 2025, and I do not believe it’s by accident that we see parallel data showing young people discovering faith,” the Saturday in America host continued.

“What I know without doubt or question is this: Charlie changed the world. Charlie is with Jesus Christ,” McEnany added.

“We will never forget his life, his legacy, or his immeasurable impact on America,” Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson asserted.

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Conservative activist and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines described Kirk as someone “who believed in me when I wasn’t sure I believed in myself,” who “told me becoming a mother should come before everything else,” and “who believed the next generation could save America.”

“A year later, I’m not filled with anger. I’m hopeful. I’m inspired. And I’m determined not to forget,” Gaines added.

“One year ago, our nation witnessed pure evil when Charlie Kirk was taken from us,” U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote. “Charlie was a fearless advocate for his beliefs, a devoted husband and father, and a man whose faith and love of country inspired millions of Americans.”

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Erika, their children, and the entire Kirk family,” Blanche added. “His legacy will live on.”

“A year later and I still can’t believe it happened,” Donald Trump Jr. shared, adding, “Say a prayer for Charlie’s family this week.”

“Miss you so much buddy!!!” Trump Jr. added in a follow-up post, sharing several photos of himself with Kirk.

“Life is not measured only by how long we are here, but by what we stand for while we are. Charlie understood that,” Ohio attorney Mehek Cooke wrote.

“Looking forward, live with courage. Keep the faith. Love your family. Fight for truth. Serve your country. And never waste the time God gives,” Cooke added.

“His courage, conviction, and unwavering faith left a generational impact — and ignited a spiritual revival — inside our great Republic,” U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

“We will never forget Charlie, but take great refuge in the fact that he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Hegseth added. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

“Charlie Kirk accomplished more in 31 years than most people can ever say they achieved in a lifetime,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) declared. “The left sadistically celebrates his murder for one reason and one reason only — because he was effective.”

“His success in speaking to a generation was one of the biggest threats to their Marxist revolution,” Gill added.

“People who’ve neither built or created anything of value, nor have had an original thought in their lives, can’t stand how much his microphone reverberated through the minds of Americans,” the congressman continued.

“Those people will one day be forgotten, but America will never forget Charlie and the movement that he helped build,” Gill said. “We now owe it to CK to carry on the fight to build a nation centered around faith, family, and freedom.”

“We owe him more than our grief. We owe him victory,” Gill concluded in his post.

“Hard to believe it’s been a year without my friend Charlie,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said. “He was a man of deep faith, conviction, and a profound love for this country.”

“Charlie left us far too soon, but the movement he helped build and the generation he inspired carry his legacy forward,” Donalds added. “Miss you, brother. We’re still in the fight.”