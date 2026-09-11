NC Democrat Legislative Candidate Shelly Headen: ‘Visiting Dauchau [sic] Concentration Camp in Germany…..This is where Trump supporters belong’

North Carolina Democrat state legislative candidate Shelly Headen posted a Facebook story from a vacation showing her in front of ovens in a German concentration camp memorial, saying, “Visiting Dauchau [sic] Concentration Camp in Germany… This is where Trump supporters belong.”

Headen was reportedly visiting Dachau, where the memorial states that 41,500 people were murdered.

In social media photos, Headen is seen smiling as she stands in front of what appears to be crematorium ovens, which were used by the Nazi SS to burn the bodies of Jews and other prisoners who died or were murdered at the camp.

Headen faces incumbent Republican state Rep. John Blust in a suburban Guilford County district. On her Facebook page, Headen says she is a CPA and business owner “running to restore human decency,” an ironic statement after saying political opponents should be in concentration camps while posing and smiling in front of ovens at a Holocaust memorial site.

Six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

The rhetoric expressed by Headen is growing among Democrat candidates and left-wing agitators across the nation. Earlier this year, a crazed gunman attempted to break through security presumably to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and Michigan Muslim socialist candidate Abdul El-Sayed said, in response to an attack against a Jewish synagogue in his state, “Hurt people hurt people.”

The apparent call to burn Trump supporters isn’t her only expression of support for violence. In another Facebook post, Headen appears to call for an unspecified terrorist attack against America, writing, “I think our only hope is an attack on US soil… preferably Alabama, Louisiana… where the stupid people are.”

Headen has also faced domestic assault allegations in which her husband is listed as the “potential victim.”

A pair of what appear to be law enforcement “incident/investigation reports” from 2024 indicate Mrs. Headen was the suspect in both incidents.