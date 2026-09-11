WATCH: Mamdani, AOC Appear to Yuk It Up at Ground Zero While 9/11 Victims’ Names Are Read

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were seen having a jolly time together at the September 11 memorial service at Ground Zero while victims’ names were being read.

A live television feed showing the service captured the moments between the socialist mayor and congresswoman as the camera panned across people weeping as their loved ones were being remembered:

Notable Republican figures pointed out the progressive pair’s unseemly behavior on X, with former The View host and daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Meghan McCain writing, “Why the f*ck are these two laughing?!?”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked, “How the hell do you laugh while the names of those murdered on 9/11 are being read aloud? Why would you do so?”

“After thousands of families of victims of terror beg Mamdani not to show up, he stands there and laughs while families weep. This is NYC’s Mayor,” added New York City Councilwoman and Minority Whip Inna Vernikov (R).

Ocasio-Cortez’s X post on the 25th anniversary of the attacks was swarmed by critics, with conservative activist Libs of TikTok telling her to “STFU” and Article III Project senior counsel Will Chamberlain writing, “All a good laugh, right?”

Mamdani’s video message posted to commemorate the anniversary was also bombarded by social media users who were offended at his apparent jovial mood at the memorial service, with conservative influencer Vince Langman saying, “This will forever be your legacy, scumbag!”

The mayor was told by over 110,000 signatories to stay away from Friday’s memorial, with Jeannette Puccio-Pick, who was nine years old when her father, Joseph Pick, was killed in the attacks, accusing him of affiliating himself “politically, personally and professionally” with people who have “minimized and justified the murdering of my father.”

Addressing Mamdani, she said, “We don’t want you to come. We don’t want you there,” Puccio-Pick, whose father was killed in the South Tower, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Thursday.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.