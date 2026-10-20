The Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged nearly 30 foreign nationals with election crimes, including false statements in naturalization applications and fraudulent voter registration, in the sanctuary state of California.

On Monday, federal prosecutors announced election crime charges against 28 foreign nationals who hold green cards and live in California.

“Every illegal vote cancels out the vote of a lawful American citizen,” Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter said:

Each of the 28 defendants charged today appears on the list of more than 20,000 likely noncitizen registrants we provided to California election officials last week. California refused to look at that list. Today’s charges show exactly what that refusal puts at risk. California must verify the citizenship of those more than 20,000 registrants before mail-in ballots are counted. [Emphasis added]

As McCotter mentioned, on October 13, the DOJ gave California election officials a list of the foreign nationals charged with such election crimes to make sure the state’s mail-in ballots were not sent to the individuals.

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California officials have refused to work with the DOJ in making sure the mail-in ballots do not go to any of the foreign nationals charged with election crimes. The refusal has since led to a lawsuit.

Among the 28 foreign nationals charged is 72-year-old Omar Alexander Muñoz of Belize who allegedly fraudulently registered to vote in 2019 by claiming he was an American citizen before voting in the 2020, 2022, and 2024 elections.

Likewise, federal prosecutors allege that 43-year-old Butleng Taing of Cambodia fraudulently registered to vote in 2021 and similarly voted in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Taing also allegedly lied on his naturalization paperwork last year.

Rony de Jesús Sicaja, a 38-year-old green-card holder from Guatemala, is accused of fraudulently registering to vote in 2017 before voting in the June 2022 primary election and the 2024 election.

United States Attorney Bill Essayli said the charges are proof that California sends mail-in ballots to foreign nationals with little regard for federal election laws.

“Today’s arrests prove what we have been saying,” Essayli said. “California is mailing ballots to noncitizens, and they are refusing to comply with federal law, which makes it a crime for noncitizens to vote. The voting rights of American citizens must be protected.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.