South Carolina Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Annie Andrews earned more salary for her anti-gun advocacy than as a working pediatrician, according to a Senate finance disclosure. She is listed as “a gun violence prevention advocate and researcher and Senior Advisor at Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action” according to a biography on the D.C. Chapter of the American Association of Pediatrics.

The finance disclosure reveals Andrews was paid $130,631 by Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, and drew an additional $97,000 from the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, DC. Andrews was also paid for 13 speeches across the country to children’s medical centers and pediatric organizations.

Andrews calls herself “Dr. Annie Andrews” in campaign materials and on her website, with photos of her wearing a lab coat and stethoscope prominently featured on the site. Yet it appears Andrews has done little day-to-day work with patients since her failed run for Congress in 2022.

She resigned from her position at the Medical University of South Carolina in 2023 to focus on left-wing political advocacy. WCBD-TV in Charleston, where Andrews previously resided, reported she launched a Political Action Committee (PAC) focusing on anti-gun policies.

That led Andrews to connect with the Michael Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, two major voices in the gun control lobby.

Andrews’ LinkedIn page confirms she was a senior adviser from May 2023 through May 2025, as she was gearing up to challenge the late Sen. Lindsey Graham in the 2026 midterm election. She announced her campaign for the position a month later.

Andrews’ anti-gun platform calls for “universal background checks” and “banning weapons of war from our streets” and she is also endorsed by Giffords PAC.

The connection to Bloomberg through Everytown for Gun Safety has provided a late boost for Andrews. Breitbart News reported earlier this month the billionaire leftist former New York City mayor was pumping $80 million into Democrats’ coffers to seize control of Congress in the November midterm.

Andrews faces Republican Sen. Darline Graham in a race that has seen a flurry of activity in recent weeks. President Donald Trump held a rally in the state last week to encourage turnout for Graham and Republicans in the Palmetto State.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.