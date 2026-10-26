Exclusive: Chip Roy Requests Specifics on Mass Deportations from DHS

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is requesting specifics from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding deportations of illegal aliens, Breitbart News has learned. DHS officials have said that millions of illegal aliens have been deported or self-deported from the United States since President Donald Trump took office last year.

Roy writes to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin:

As you work to secure our nation’s borders and immigration system after four years of deliberately reckless open-border policies by the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas administration, I write to respectfully follow up on my June 10, 2026, request for an update on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) progress in fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to effectuating the largest mass deportation operation of illegal aliens in our nation’s history, vowing to remove one million illegal aliens per year. To that end, Congress must ensure the executive branch dutifully enforces our immigration laws to the extent it can, especially after enduring the worst border crisis our nation has endured in recent history. Additionally, with this data, Congress can better examine whether it can provide the Trump administration with more resources and legislation to remove more illegal aliens from the country. [Emphasis added] Further, this data provides the opportunity for Congress and the Trump administration to evaluate enforcement strategies, from prioritizing the arrest and deportation of illegal aliens with serious criminal records to conducting worksite enforcement operations that could potentially apprehend hundreds of illegal aliens at once, including those with security concerns. [Emphasis added]

DHS officials have said that more than 605,000 illegal aliens were deported in 2025, though as Roy notes, other reports suggested that about 230,000 illegal aliens were deported from the U.S. interior last year.

In addition, DHS officials suggest that about 2.2 million illegal aliens have self-deported since late January 2025.

Roy, in a second letter to DHS, is asking Mullin to provide Congress with specifics. In particular, Roy is asking for the number of illegal aliens deported, including those removed at the nation’s borders and those deported from the U.S. interior.

“DHS has undoubtedly worked around the clock to deploy resources and partner with other federal and state agencies to expand interior enforcement,” Roy writes. “However, Congress must be kept apprised of an exact accounting of DHS’s critical mission of securing our nation from illegal immigration.”

Roy, along with other House Republicans, wrote a similar letter in June of this year asking for such deportation data.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.