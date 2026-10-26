Exclusive: National Crime Victimization Survey Shows Violent Crime Plummeted in 2025

Serious violent and property crime rates took a sharp dive in 2025, dropping 25 percent and 19 percent, respectively, according to preliminary Justice Department findings obtained exclusively by Breitbart News.

The estimates show roughly 669,000 fewer victimizations involving rape or sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assault than in 2024. Households also experienced about 3.5 million fewer property crimes over the same 12-month span.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics report puts the rate of violent victimization excluding simple assault at 7.4 per 1,000 residents age 12 and older, down from 9.9 in 2024. The estimated number of those victimizations declined from about 2.83 million to 2.16 million.

Robbery victimizations dropped from 626,420 down to 453,870, marking about 172,000 fewer incidents as the robbery rate fell from 2.2 to 1.6 per 1,000 residents.

Across the broader violent crime category, which includes simple assault, total victimizations fell from 8.2 million down to roughly 7.5 million in 2025. That pushed the overall rate from 28.7 to 25.7 per 1,000 people, though researchers flagged the change as statistically non-significant. Simple assaults accounted for most of those offenses, totaling 5.33 million cases.

Property crimes dropped across all major categories. Households experienced 14.89 million property victimizations, down from 18.37 million in 2024, pushing the rate down from 138 to 111.2 per 1,000 households.

Burglary and trespassing fell by about 460,000 cases to 1.41 million, dropping the rate 25 percent to 10.5 per 1,000 households. Vehicle thefts slid from 1.19 million to 841,130 — a 349,000-car reduction that put the vehicle-theft rate down roughly 30 percent. General household theft also fell 19 percent, dropping from 13.93 million to 11.41 million cases.

The Census Bureau conducts the survey annually for BJS, interviewing victims directly to capture crimes missing from police records. It excludes homicides because it relies on victim interviews, but covers attempted, threatened, and completed offenses.

The survey findings track alongside separate FBI data showing drops in crimes recorded by law enforcement, though the survey recorded much larger declines. For instance, police-reported aggravated assaults dropped 7.2 percent in FBI figures, compared to the survey’s 31 percent drop.

The source notes indicate that this divergence shows the true crime rate is falling faster than reported numbers suggest, attributing the shift to higher police solve rates that encourage victims to report crimes more frequently. The DOJ report notes that because the two collection systems measure crime differently, the gap between their numbers does not by itself establish changes in victim reporting habits.

The declines occurred during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office as federal authorities expanded border enforcement and targeted violent offenders, drug rings, and illegal firearms.

The White House reported a border surge in January 2026, announcing that over 400,000 illegal immigrants charged with or convicted of crimes were deported during Trump’s first year back in office. Administration officials credited the enforcement push and a steep drop in illegal crossings for shifting national public safety, adding that heightened enforcement created a deterrent effect against crime among undocumented immigrants remaining in the country.

Federal agencies also logged significant upticks in enforcement operations. Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel stated agents seized over 1,600 kilograms of fentanyl — a 25 percent jump over 2024 — while disrupting approximately 1,800 gangs and criminal enterprises.

Patel linked the falling crime numbers to pulling agents out of headquarters to flood high-density areas. Additionally, the ATF reported a 57 percent surge in federal criminal charges under six firearms-trafficking statutes in 2025, attributing the increase to focused enforcement on repeat violent offenders, criminal organizations, and illegal gun networks.

The findings remain preliminary, with final 2025 estimates expected in 2027. BJS fully adopted a redesigned survey in January 2025 and used comparable redesigned-survey estimates for its 2024 comparison. The bureau said that the new estimates cannot be compared directly with the older survey series, limiting claims that the declines were the largest since 1973.