Trump Calls El-Sayed ‘Jihadist Muslim Brotherhood Member’

President Donald Trump declared Sunday in Michigan that he was there to keep Democrat nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, whom he called a “jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member,” out of the United States Senate.

Trump bashed El-Sayed and praised Republican nominee Mike Rogers in his nearly two hours of remarks at a packed McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center in Port Huron.

“I’m here today in Michigan for a very important reason, I’m here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator, and that’s the fact. We’re not going to let that happen,” he said.

“And nine days from now, the people of Michigan are going to defeat Abdul Mohammed Sayed. Abdul Mohammed, I’ll say it: a man who should never be allowed inside the halls of our great, beautiful Capitol building in Washington, D.C.,” he added.

In 2012, El-Sayed notably cosigned a letter of support for the Muslim Brotherhood, as Breitbart News reported:

El-Sayed has faced an avalanche of criticism over his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. The latest revelation is a 2012 letter in which 46 “leaders of the Egyptian community” in the United States backed a purge of the country’s media and police days after the country’s then-leader, Mohamad Morsi, unilaterally granted himself new powers. “Dr. Abdul Rahman El-Sayed” of New York was the 33rd signature on the letter, the publication of which coincided with his time attending medical school at Columbia University, the Free Beacon reported. The letter in part said the signers support the “revolutionary actions” of Morsi and derided voices in America and Europe that opposed the new regime.

Trump painted a stark picture between El-Sayed and Rogers, who nearly won the U.S. Senate race in the Wolverine State in 2024. Trump called Rogers “perfect” and a “fantastic man.”

“I call him Apple Pie. He’s like perfect, this guy. He’s like central casting. He’s what your state is all about. He really is. He’s a fantastic man. He’s going to be one of the great United States senators,” the president said.