Phoenix Girl Honored for Saving Baby Brother from Drowning in Family Pool

An April day spent in a Phoenix family pool could have turned deadly had it not been for the intervention of nine-year-old Tenley Homstrom.

On Monday, the Phoenix and Glendale Fire Department awarded Tenley the medal of bravery and Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers presented her with a challenge coin for saving her three-year-old brother’s life, KTAR reported.

Tenley’s brother Laikan lost consciousness in the pool after suffering a medical emergency, 12News reported. The little boy was slumped over his floater, and in seconds he was knocked out, mother Tiinaliisa Holmstrom told KTAR. The mother described it as her worst nightmare.

While the Holmstrom’s did everything right from teaching her children to swim and having adult supervision, the family still faced a crisis.

However, within seconds, Tenley and her eight year old sister Audra jumped into the pool. Tenley laid Laikan on his back and then started compressions before the adults took over.

“He died essentially and then came back,” Holmstrom said.

First responders credit Tenley’s quick thinking in saving her brother’s life.

“His sister did the work, she did our job for us,” Phoenix firefighter Todd Armfield said.

Tenley’s heroism can be credited to the family teaching her CPR, and her participation in community classes in emergency situations. Tiinaliisa urges parents to take all the necessary precautions to prevent drowning.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of 4, according to the CDC. It can happen in seconds, is often silent, and a struggle for air isn’t a sign to look for, the CDC noted.

In April, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s two-year-old daughter drowned in the family home’s swimming pool, as reported by the AP. She was brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The police reported it as an accident.

