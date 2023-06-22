U.S. Coast Guard Confirms ‘Debris Field’ Consistent with ‘Catastrophic Implosion’ of Titanic Sub; All Passengers Presumed Dead

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that the debris found of the Titanic tourist submersible Titan “is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.” All passengers of the Titan are presumed to have died.

In a press conference on Thursday, Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard said, “The debris field is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.”

The debris found included parts of the sub’s pressure chamber, including a nose cone and the front and back end of the pressure hull.

The debris was located 1,600 feet from the Titanic’s bow, but it could not have come from the Titanic itself, according to Mauger.

Mauger said the implosion “would have generated significant broadband sound down there that the sonar buoys would have picked up.”

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor, and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” Mauger stated.

He added that they would try to recover the bodies of the passengers, stating, “we’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time.”

OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the Titan, issued a statement acknowledging the deaths of the five passengers of the submersible, which began its descent into the North Atlantic on Sunday to visit the wreck site of the RMS Titanic, but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company stated.

OceanGate Expeditions sold seats on the Titan at $250,000 apiece. The vessel was carrying three fee-paying passengers: British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. The other two on board were Paul-Henri “PH” Nargeolet, a veteran diver and expert on the Titanic wreck, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards deployed ships and planes in an intensive search for the Titan to cover an era that was twice the size of the state of Connecticut. The search was some 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and 12,000-12,500 ft. below sea level. The rescuers deployed two camera-equipped remote-operated robots that can scan the seafloor in real-time at depths other vessels can’t reach.

OceanGate Expeditions is now under increased scrutiny as documents show that the company had been warned there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way the experimental vessel was developed.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of marine operations, said in a 2018 lawsuit that the company’s testing and certification was insufficient and would “subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible.”

Former passengers on OceanGate’s Titan submersible have also come forward with their own harrowing stories about difficulties experienced in past dives.