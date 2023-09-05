United Airlines Temporarily Grounds Flights Due to ‘Technology Issue’

United Airlines temporarily grounded flights on Tuesday due to a “computer issue,” but it has since found a “fix for the technology” and resumed operations.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports,” United Airlines announced on social media shortly after 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

“Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible,” it continued.

Less than an hour later, the airline announced that it “identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed.”

“We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible,” the airline added.

We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible. — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

According to ABC News, “The ground stop delayed 211 flights nationwide.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has come under fire in the past for his delayed responses to transportation-related issues, such as major train derailments, announced on social media that he is “aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues.”

“FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers,” he added, later announcing that the ground stop has been lifted.

Am aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues. FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 5, 2023