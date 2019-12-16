Nicole Malliotakis: Max Rose ‘Showing True Colors’ by Backing Impeachment

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis told SirusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday that Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) revealed his “true colors” by supporting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Malliotakis hopes to unseat Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) in New York’s 11th Congressional District. Rose announced Friday that he plans to vote for both articles of impeachment against Trump.

Rose said in a statement Friday:

A President coercing a foreign government into targeting American citizens is not just another example of scorched earth politics, it serves as an invitation to the enemies of the United States to come after any citizen, so long as they disagree with the President. Embarking on an unprecedented effort to obstruct this inquiry doesn’t make the facts any less true. Therefore I will vote in support of the two Articles of Impeachment.

Malliotakis told Breitbart News Sunday host Matthew Boyle that Rose caved to Democrats’ impeachment drive.

“A while back he had said that he wasn’t going to support impeachment. In fact, he wrote a lengthy op-ed in our local paper saying how it would be very divisive for our country,” said Malliotakis. “He warned the Democrats not to take it this route. He also said that we should be focusing on the more important things. However, fast forward about a week later, he flipped, after getting some pressure it seems, then he flipped and said that he was going to support the inquiry and follow the facts. And now, just on Friday, he announced that he is indeed going to support the impeachment of our president with no facts, no witnesses. It really is unbelievable that he has went from one extreme to the other. But it was not as unbelievable if you think about his whole record.”

Malliotakis said that Rose has tried to campaign as a “Donald Trump Democrat”; however, she said “his whole record has been doing one thing in the district … and then going to Washington and doing something completely different. Now his voting record is one that’s 97 percent of the time with Nancy Pelosi. He votes nine out of ten times with the ‘Squad.’”

She added that Rose is “showing his true colors” as a “left-wing progressive.”

Rose represents one of the 31 congressional districts that Trump won during the 2016 election by more than six percent, and that House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Rose defeated then-incumbent Rep. Daniel Donovan (R-NY) by 6.4 percentage points.

Malliotkis said that when she ran against Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017, she received 67 percent of the vote in Rose’s district.

Malliotakis added that impeachment is “very much not what people in his district want to see. As a matter of fact, his district as you know, President Trump won it with double digits, and that’s why we’re going to take this district back in November of 2020.”

