Exclusive — Tim Scott: ‘The Race Is Already Over’; Time to Unite Behind Trump

The Republican primary race is “already over,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) — who formally endorsed former President Donald Trump on Friday — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“The reason why I decided to endorse him is because America needs a strong, clear, defiant president to restore law and order from sea to shining sea. See, we need a president who understands how to ignite our economy,” Scott began, explaining that it is crucial to have a president who “understands giving Americans their money back is the only way to actual economic prosperity that will lower inflation, lower interest rates, and help first-time homebuyers–help our nation continue as the dominant economy on the planet.”

“Joe Biden needs to be fired because he has no clue how to run our economy. He has no clue how to stand up to our adversaries, and he has no clue how to be committed to our allies,” Scott said, further explaining why he chose Trump.

While he said he considers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley friends, that is not enough for an endorsement.

“Here’s the question I keep asking myself. … Who do I want to be the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest military force? I want someone who has the experience, proven experience, ” he said, explaining that when Trump was our commander-in-chief, Russia did not invade Ukraine.

“While he was in office, our allies are safer. Think about the situation in the Middle East. When President Trump was our president, did Hamas have the guts to destroy, attack, annihilate our strongest and greatest ally in the Middle East? Of course, they did not because they knew President Trump had Israel’s back,” he said, explaining that he has “examples of the history” showing who would be the best commander-in-chief.

In reality, Scott continued, the “race is already over,” and it is time for Republicans to unite around Trump.

“The race is already over,” he began. “And politically speaking and figuratively speaking, they are dead people walking. It is time for this Republican Party to focus only on one person, and that is eliminating Joe Biden by electing Donald Trump,” the former presidential candidate said, touting Trump’s historic numbers in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

“His numbers are staggering — historic level of support in Iowa, historic levels of support in New Hampshire. A recent poll out last night in South Carolina, the former president is hovering somewhere around 60 percent. It tells me that the entire world now knows Republicans want to unify around the former president,” Scott said.

LISTEN:

“Let’s get it done so that every dollar, every minute is spent on restoring hope in this nation, uniting the American people behind a united, great opportunity party led by Donald J. Trump,” the South Carolina senator added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.