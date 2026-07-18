Exclusive — Michael Whatley: My Opponent Roy Cooper Carrying Socialist Banner, Let Thousands Out of Prison

Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper is essentially carrying the banner for socialists, Republican Michael Whatley — Republican candidate for Senate in the state of North Carolina — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the rise of socialist candidates across the country, Whatley pointed out that Cooper is “carrying their banner at this point in time.”

“I mean, you’ve got you know this lady up in New York who says she wants to get rid of all the prisons — Roy Cooper just emptied ours out,” he said, pointing to Cooper’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic during his time as governor of the state.

“Back in in 2021, he let 4,200 criminals out of prison because he didn’t want them to get COVID. These are the worst of the worst. These are pedophiles. These are rapists. These are murderers that he put back on North Carolina streets because he felt sorry for the criminals,” Whatley said. “He didn’t feel sorry for their victims. He didn’t feel sorry for the victims’ families.”

This action, Whatley continued, resulted in a crime wave across the state. Hundreds of these criminals went on to reoffend.

“Seven hundred of these guys went back on to get, you know, violent felony arrests. Two thousand two hundred of them got arrested. Twenty five of them went on to commit murder after Cooper let them out,” Whatley said, detailing the consequences of Cooper’s actions.

One of the most famous individuals on the list is DeCarlos Brown Jr., who brutally murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train.

“But that’s not the only one,” he said, highlighting another criminal released who went on to kill his own daughter.

“He was in the middle of doing a fentanyl deal and got fentanyl on her bottle, killed her instantly,” Whatley said. “You know that is just horrific. You know, and we’ve got example after example after example of, you know, families right now who have an empty seat at the dinner table at Christmas, at Easter, at Thanksgiving, and they’re going to forever because Cooper let killers out that really went on to to do their thing.”

Whatley added, “Their blood honestly is on Roy Cooper’s hands.”

Cooper’s common ground with socialists does not end there, either.

“You know the socialists are saying right now that they want men in girls’ sports. Well, Roy Cooper vetoed legislation to keep men out of girls’ sports and out of girls’ locker rooms and girls’ bathrooms,” Whatley said. “So Roy Cooper, he got a free pass from those guys because he’s fighting for the same thing they are.”

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